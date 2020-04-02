Name Release - Lineside Road Crash
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on Lineside Road near Kaiapoi on Tuesday.
He was 42-year-old Marcus Learmonth of Rangiora.
Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on Lineside Road near Kaiapoi on Tuesday.
He was 42-year-old Marcus Learmonth of Rangiora.
Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>
Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects
The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now
Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>
COVID-19: Business Response Package
Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>
Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty
Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>
Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021
The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones
No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade
Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>
SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy
DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>