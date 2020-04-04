Serious Crash, Temple View

Police and ambulance have responded to a single-vehicle crash in Temple View this evening.

It happened around 6:20pm at the intersection of Collins Road and O'regan Road where the car went into a paddock.

The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance.

The road is not blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

