Serious Crash, Temple View
Saturday, 4 April 2020, 7:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and ambulance have responded to a single-vehicle
crash in Temple View this evening.
It happened around
6:20pm at the intersection of Collins Road and O'regan Road
where the car went into a paddock.
The sole occupant
of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and has been taken
to Waikato Hospital by ambulance.
The road is not
blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
