Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast Residents Urged To Stay Put This Easter

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is urging Kāpiti Coast residents not to be complacent in the fight against COVID-19 and to stay home and save lives this Easter.

“For the most part Kāpiti Coast residents are doing a great job of staying in their bubbles but we have more work to do to help break the chain of community transmission and keep our community safe.

“With Easter weekend coming up it is vitally important that we all continue to stick to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 rules and stay at home with the same people that have been in our bubbles since 11.59pm on 25 March.

“This isn’t the time to start making exceptions. As much as we’d all like to get out and about and enjoy the long weekend we need to stick to the rules.

“This means staying home, not venturing beyond our immediate neighbourhood to grab a breath of fresh air or to undertake recreational activity, continuing to connect with whanau, friends and neighbours by phone or online, and showing patience and kindness to those that are continuing to leave their families day in and day out to provide essential services.

“Supermarkets and other essential businesses will be closed on Good Friday but most will be open on Easter Sunday so there’s no need to panic buy.

“If you’re heading to the supermarket to get essential supplies, go with a list so you can shop fast. And remember to keep two meters away from others and wash your hands when you get home.

“We don’t know how long we’re going to be in Alert Level 4 but what we do know is that if we break the rules now we are likely to be living in our bubbles for a lot longer. So let’s continue to do our job well and stay home and save lives.”

For up-to-date information about our Council’s response to COVID-19 and how this impacts our services and facilities visit:

To contact the Kapiti Coast District Council:

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about a fortnight, about the same time as community transmission is likely to be continuing to pick up steam. This partial surrender to the mounting economic (and political) pressure to ease the lockdown is likely to come at a cost... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 