Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drinking Water Supply Solid For The Region

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 9:30 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne residents can be reassured their drinking water supply is safe and will continue throughout the four-week nationwide lockdown.

Council team leader for drinking water Judith Robertson says the treating and supply of water is extremely high priority.

“Of course this is an essential service and people do not need to be concerned about the safety of the Gisborne water supply. Water supplies are not reported as a transmission route for the COVID-19 illness.”
Council's water treatment plant operators and staff have protocols in place to isolate and stay well.

“We are fully stocked with the water treatment chemicals needed and our treatment plants are operating as normal. The water supplied is safe and meets the New Zealand Drinking Water Standards,” Ms Robertson says.
All goods and service suppliers in Gisborne and other cities have confirmed their ability to continue supply for the weeks and months ahead. Each company is now working to their business continuity plans and have assured Council of their continued support to ensure water treatment and supply is not interrupted.
Fulton Hogan is Council's contractor for fixing pipe breaks, water leaks and other issues on the water supply network.

“These types of things can happen from time-to-time and their teams are working through the New Zealand shutdown.”

Strict hygiene protocols are followed for contractors working on the water supply pipes and at the facilities.

Ms Robertson is encouraging people to continue to notify Council of any leaks and issues using the Council’s Request for Service process or via the GDC Fix app, the Council’s customer service email – service@gdc.govt.nz – or 0800 653 800. Non-urgent work will be delayed and customers will be informed about this on an issue-by-issue basis.
The city’s daily water demand remains stable with no high demand peaks. Water storage dam levels are being replenished by some rainfall in the dams’ catchment, but dams are dropping slowly, which is normal for this time of year. The dam water storage levels are within expectation for this time of the year.

“As always, water conservation is important and people are asked to not be wasteful with water at home and at work. Being careful with outdoor water usage is still important to control daily water demand.”

Gisborne has three dams – the HC Williams Dam which was constructed in 1974 and has a useable capacity of 1,833,491 cubic metres; the Clapcott Dam which was constructed in 1948 and has a useable capacity of 896,500 cubic metres and the Sang Dam which was constructed in 1972 and has a useable capacity of 347,568 cubic metres but is currently empty with the water having been released into the Clapcott Dam catchment.

Water is also drawn from the bush intake at the headwaters of the Waingake River, which is commonly known as Te Arai River. The river supplements the dam water supply. Catchments for both the dams and river supplies are rain fed. One cubic metre of water is equivalent to 1000-litres.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 