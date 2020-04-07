Northland Police Urge People To Stay Home This Easter

Superintendent Tony Hill, District Commander, Northland

Police are urging people to stay put and not to travel to any baches or holiday homes this Easter weekend.

Police throughout Northland are continuing their work to ensure people are complying with the Government’s Alert Level 4 restrictions, and will be out this long weekend making sure people are staying home and staying within their bubbles.

Superintendent Tony Hill says Police will also be ensuring that people, either from out of Northland or within, will be not travelling to their holiday homes or other properties.

He says the restrictions are clear, and people must reside at the same place for the duration of the time New Zealand is at COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

He says everyone needs to stay home in order to break the cycle of transmission.

“Everyone here in Northland, and throughout the country, has their part to play in order to prevent the spread of this virus,” he says.

“We know some people may have had plans to travel and get away for Easter, but these are unprecedented times and we urge people to do their bit to save lives by staying home.”

Superintendent Tony Hill reiterates that the only travel people should be doing is essential travel, which includes delivering essential services, such as groceries or medication.

Police will be present on the roads over Easter ensuring people who are using them, for the allowed reasons only, are doing so safely including within the speed limit.

Police will also be working with other agencies to ensure people are complying and aren’t heading out on the water in boats, kayaks, paddleboards, surf boards or going swimming when they shouldn’t be.

While people can still go for walks for fresh air and exercise in their local area, Police want to reiterate that exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities such as surfing or boating, hunting, tramping, or other activities of that could put people in a position where they may require search and rescue services.

Police encourage people to please report non-emergency situations online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

Anyone with concerns about individuals or businesses breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions can make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/105support

© Scoop Media

