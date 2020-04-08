Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Recovery: Infrastructure To Lead The Way

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has a key role to play in countering and recovering from the serious economic effects of the international COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor John Leggett says its key focus is on delivering its planned infrastructure projects.

“Our engineers, design consultants and project managers are doing everything they can to get these projects under construction,” he says.

“The Council’s large capital programme will provide significant opportunities and downstream expenditure for local contractors and builders.”

“To keep the economy moving and prepare us for recovery once the lockdown period is over, we are increasing our strong focus on capital expenditure projects. These projects are all budgeted for and have no impact on rates.”

“For 2020-21 we will finance over $60 million of capital expenditure, with similar amounts over each of the next three years. There are also some big projects and several smaller ones budgeted in 2019-20 going out to tender in the next few months, totalling close to $40 million.”

The capital projects to be delivered between now and 2024 include:

  • District Library/Art Gallery, Blenheim: $19.5m (construction expected to start in 2020)
  • Reserves, including completion of Lansdowne Park Sports Hub and sand-based surface ($6m, 2020)
  • Roading renewals and minor improvements – including sealed road resurfacing, seal widening, intersection improvements, bridge renewals, jetty replacement: $33.3m ($12m in 2020)
  • Flood Protection, including stop banks and drains improvements: $16.4m
  • Riverlands sewer treatment plant $23.4m
  • Picton sewerage – including pipeline (Waikawa), pump station and treatment plant upgrades $14m ($2m in 2020)
  • Havelock sewerage – treatment plant $7.4m
  • Blenheim sewerage – including pipeline and pump station upgrades $42.9m ($23m starting in 2020)
  • Blenheim stormwater – including Redwood Street, Muller Road and Murphys Creek $11m (some underway, further work to commence 2020)
  • Havelock water – treatment plant and reservoir $6.4m
  • Picton water – including Essons Treatment Plant, Speeds pipeline and metering $10.3m
  • Renwick water – treatment plant $8.9m
  • Riverlands water – treatment plant $7.1m
  • Solid Waste – additional stages for the Bluegums landfill $12.6m
  • Flaxbourne Irrigation Scheme $14.2m (starting in 2020).

“These projects will help us meet the demands for future growth in Marlborough and provide a much needed boost to the region’s economy.”

Chief Executive Mark Wheeler says Council staff are working very hard to help Marlborough’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Planning is already underway to assist our region’s economic recovery post-COVID-19. We will focus on prioritising where the Council can make a difference. We’re working in close cooperation with central government, iwi, Marlborough business and employers groups, and we want to make sure we have the regional data and information we need to make the best decisions for the long term for Marlborough. An Economic Action Group will be formed this week and inform and consult a wider Industry Advisory Group on its actions.”

“This economic recovery structure will initially focus on information gathering, business support services, workforce redeployment, recruitment, training and identifying further infrastructure investment. Along with the Chamber of Commerce and Business Trust Marlborough we’ll be ensuring that Marlborough businesses get all the government assistance they deserve.”

“Right now, we’re working with the Government preparing details on ‘shovel-ready’ projects here in Marlborough that could benefit from Government support. We’re meeting weekly with agencies, iwi and industry sector groups to share information so we can plan our recovery together. Discussions have already been had with local civil contractors so that they are prepared for a lot of work coming to the market very soon.”

$1.2 million was set aside to help community organisations and facilities such as Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 to remain viable. Those funds come from the Council’s Emergency Events Reserve.

More economic recovery proposals are being developed so that Marlborough is ready to go post the COVID-19 lockdown.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 