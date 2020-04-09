Media Advisory: No Public Access To Spark Arena

Aucklanders needing food parcels from Auckland Emergency Management’s welfare assistance programme must phone 0800 22 22 96 to apply for a parcel to be delivered to their home by courier.

People must not visit Spark Arena to ask for or expect to collect food parcels.

We are aware of some outlets suggesting that people visit Spark Arena and we ask that you stop doing so immediately. Spark Arena is a distribution centre only and all parcels are dispatched by courier for contactless delivery.

People visiting the site contravenes travel and physical distancing guidelines and puts our team on site at risk.

Please also note that the phone number included in yesterday’s press release about the programme was incorrect; the correct number is 0800 22 22 96. We apologise for any inconvenience and where appropriate, ask that stories are corrected to include this number.

Thank you for your support.

