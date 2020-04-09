Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Food And Crisis Support Receives First Of Council Funding

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Community groups providing emergency food and crisis services are among the first organisations to receive funding support from Hamilton City Council.

Late last month, Council announced it would contribute $1M to support essential city welfare services for at-risk and vulnerable people, as part of a 12-point recovery plan to help the city withstand and recover from COVID-19.

The first $184,000 has been allocated to nine community groups including Western Community Centre, Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust, St Vincent de Paul, The Serve Trust, Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, Te Whakaruruhau, Male Support Services, Diversity Counselling NZ and Cancer Society Waikato/BOP Division.

Chair of the Community Committee Mark Bunting said the Council was moving fast to ensure support was getting to where it was most needed.

“It’s vital that Hamilton City Council plays our part in addressing the most urgent needs that are arising out of this unsettling time.

“While we hate seeing Hamiltonians in difficult situations, it’s incredibly reassuring that there are community organisations ready to wrap around them at this time. Our job isn’t to do it for them, it’s to be able to quickly fill their tanks and help them take urgent action.”

The support is targeted to direct action, non-profit organisations that supply essential food and other goods, accommodation, support for those in unsafe situations, crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing and provide services to people with disabilities in Hamilton.

The Waikato Community Funders Group have a combined $3.25M to support community groups at this time. Trust Waikato is receiving and processing all applications on behalf of the wider funding group.

As of today, 14 applications have been received for Hamilton-based organisations.

“Working with Trust Waikato, WEL Energy Trust and the other philanthropic funders is a joy. It is a great blend of compassion and unity – which when they’re merged, makes community,” Cr Bunting said.

Cr Bunting is joined by Deputy Chair of the Community Committee Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and Community and Social Development Manager Andy Mannering, with the support of Maangai Maaori Te Pora Thompson-Evans, to allocate Council’s funds.

These organisations have received funding from Hamilton City Council to date:

  • Western Community Centre: $10,000 - Emergency food
     
  • Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust: $30,000 - Emergency food
     
  • The Serve Trust: $20,000 - Emergency food
     
  • St Vincent de Paul: $25,000 - Emergency non-food care packages
     
  • Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa: $30,000 - Emergency non-food care packages
     
  • Te Whakaruruhau: $20,000 - Crisis support for people who are unsafe
     
  • Male Support Services: $15,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing
     
  • Diversity Counselling NZ: $10,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing
     
  • Cancer Society – Waikato / BOP Division: $24,000 - Accommodation

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 