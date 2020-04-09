NHHT COVID-19 Community Testing In Kawakawa

The Ngati Hine Health Trust (NHHT) COVID-19 Community Based Testing Centre (CBT) opens 10am tomorrow, Good Friday at the Ngati Hine Health Trust, Rayner Street in Kawakawa. The CBT will test those who have symptoms of coronavirus. If people do not have symptoms, they will not be tested. However the trust will look to link whanau to other supports if whanau wish, as part of their Whanau Ora approach.

“This CBT is a good news kaupapa during this time for whanau who may be worried about being sick. Our kaimahi know the community and whanau will see familiar faces like Dr Tamara Birchall, one of our Community Clinic doctors who will be stationed at the CBT site in Kawakawa”, said Geoff Milner, CEO of Ngati Hine Health Trust.

The COVID-19 CBT will test those who have symptoms of coronavirus, this includes:

· Anyone who has one or more of the following symptoms of Covid 19 – a sore throat, fever, cough or shortness of breath.

· Anyone who has travelled overseas in the last 2 weeks and has any of the above symptoms.

· Frontline workers, health care workers or essential service kaimahi who have any of the above symptoms.

· Anyone who has had close contact with a confirmed or probable case of Covid -19 and has any of the above symptoms.

If people do not have symptoms, they will not be tested. However, the trust will look to link whanau to other supports as part of their Whanau Ora approach.

The CBT will have a drive through testing station where staff ask that people remain in their vehicle and staff will direct where to go.

· At the start of the testing station a staff member will ask some questions to see if there is a need to be tested and complete registration

· If yes, the person will be directed towards another staff member wearing full PPE (a mask, gloves, gowns and eye protection) who will take a swab from the nose or throat.

· Patients will be given written advice about what to do next.

· Test results can take up to 5 days to become available.

· If they test positive for Coronavirus they will be contacted by Public Health.

· If they test negative this result will be sent via text message. There are options via email or landline call also if they don’t have a mobile phone, and can be noted during registration while you are at the testing station.

Ngati Hine Health Trust continues to deliver services as part of essential services during the pandemic. With a whanau centred approach and are committed to providing a safe environment for staff and whanau who visit the CBT.

The trust continues to operate a Ngati Hine Freephone support line 0800 737 573 that aims to connect whanau with support services and awhi.

The following NHHT Essential Services continue to operate:

§ Manaaki Manawa Nurses

§ Maiaorere Home Support

§ Disability Support Services

§ Te Hononga Hou Residential Services

§ Ngati Hine FM

§ Whanau Ora Navigation Team

§ Kawakawa Medical Centre (KMC)

The NHHT COVID-19 Community Based Testing Centre (opens on Friday 10 April 2020 at 10am) and will be open 7 days a week at Rayner Street in Kawakawa. Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and Weekends and Public Holidays from 10am to 2pm. NHHT continues to do the best it can as an organisation within the community.

