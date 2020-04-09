Nelson City Council Unanimously Decides To Consider 0% Rates Rise
Nelson City Council has shown its commitment to supporting the community through the COVID-19 crisis by voting unanimously to consider a zero percent rates rise in the 2020/21 Annual Plan. At an Extraordinary meeting held today (9 April) Council asked officers to investigate the impacts of a zero percent rates rise on the budget for 2020-21, outlining how the 0% rate rise will be achieved and report back to Council in late April. Consultation on the Annual Plan is being extended to 06 May, so the public will have a chance to have their say on the proposal. In the same meeting, Council agreed to a comprehensive relief package designed to aid Nelson’s recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown. The package includes:
- Establishing an emergency fund of $200,000 to support community organisations impacted by Covid-19.
- Suspending all parking fees in the City Centre until the end of June 2020.
- Remitting penalties for late payment of the fourth instalment of 2019/2020 rates and establishing payment plans for those in financial difficulties.
- Removing the $5000 cap on applications to the 2021/22 Community Investment Fund and prioritising projects that reduce the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable communities.
- A three month rent holiday for Council tenants in the hospitality, tourism, and community sector.
- A three month holiday for the payment of Outdoor Dining Licenses
- Lobbying Government to waive alcohol licencing fees and allow businesses to voluntarily extend their food licencing period by the amount of time they are not operating due to the shutdown.