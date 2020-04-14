Police continue to seek sightings of missing man

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of 77-year-old Japanese tourist Tokuichi Sato.

Tokuichi was last seen on 28 February in Sockburn, Canterbury and Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since then.

He was driving a late model white Toyota Hilux Ute, registration JTD982, which has since been located on Broadpark Road, New Brighton, Christchurch on 3 April.

There are concerns for Tokuichi's safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200316/2523.

