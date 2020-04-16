Man Dies At Rural Address In Southland
Thursday, 16 April 2020, 6:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died at a rural address in Makarewa, Southland
this evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the
incident at around 6:10pm.
Initial indications are
that the man was attacked by a stag and suffered fatal
injuries.
The stag was put down.
The
circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on
behalf of the
Coroner.
