Thames Coromandel District Council Customer Service Phone Lines Are Down

Our customer service phone lines are down.

We're experiencing some technical issues with our Customer Services line 07 868 0200.

We apologise for the inconvenience and are working on setting up an alternative line as soon as possible.

If you have an emergency, please call 111.

If your matter is not urgent please email us your query customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz, fill out a request for service form on our website tcdc.govt.nz/rfs or private message us on Facebook.

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available during lockdown and some ways to stay connected.

Lockdown breaches: Remember to report breaches and scams to Police, not our Council - 105.police.govt.nz.

