Lower Hutt Community Resilience Fund Open For Applications

Hutt City Council's newly established Community Resilience Fund is now accepting applications from community groups and charities, Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry announced today.

The $100,000 Community Resilience Fund was announced as part of Hutt City Council's immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell Barry says the Fund will support local community groups to deliver services and initiatives which support resilience during the COVID-19 lockdown and the ensuing recovery period.

"Every day I hear stories about people across our community who are struggling as a result COVID-19. Our Council is doing all we can to support our people at this time, and part of that is supporting local community groups and charities who deliver important services," Campbell Barry says.

"We know that now, more than ever, the work of community groups will be crucial to make sure support is getting to people who are most in need. The Community Resilience Fund will provide a meaningful boost to these services and I encourage interested groups to apply."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller said the Community Resilience Fund had been developed at pace, and staff will work to ensure grants are paid quickly to community groups and initiatives eligible for funding.

"I'm pleased that we are able to support our local community groups in this way. We have developed a streamlined process for applications and redirected our efforts to make sure grants are paid quickly to the groups that need it," Jo Miller says.

To apply for funding from the Community Resilience Fund, or to find out more, visit www.huttcity.govt.nz/resiliencefund

© Scoop Media

