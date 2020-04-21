Boosted Community Grants Fund Opens

Marlborough District Council’s 2020/2021 Community Grants Fund is open.

A total of $500,000 is available this year to sports, recreation, heritage, environment, arts, culture, social services and welfare organisations. New funding of $200,000 was allocated this month to top up the existing fund of $300,000, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor John Leggett says the Council is doing what it can to provide extra support to community organisations.

“Marlborough’s community organisations are the glue that binds our district together. They support an incredibly wide range of important functions, from the arts to sport and social services. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve changed the focus of the fund this year to ensure that not-for-profits can continue to maintain their staff and services.”

Funding is available to support community organisations so that they can maintain their current level of service and, for some, get a short-term boost in capacity to help them get through the COVID-19 recovery.

The fund of $500,000 is available to allocate over two funding rounds:

• Round 1: opens 20 April and closes 15 May 2020

• Round 2: dates to be confirmed.

All applications must be completed online at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-district-council-community-grants

Grants are for costs associated with overheads including:

· Administration and office costs

· Rent

· Insurance

· Rates

· Electricity

· Phone and internet costs

They can also cover:

· Wages/salaries (NB applicants will be encouraged to seek support through government assistance)

· Loss of income - not being able to fundraise, subscriptions not being paid etc.

· Predicted increase in demand relating to the COVID-19 recovery.

This will be done by providing assistance through operating grants in the following categories:

• Up to $5,000 for small organisations with a gross income of under $100,000

• Up to $10,000 for medium organisations with a gross income of under $200,000

• Up to $20,000 for large organisations with a gross income of over $200,000

The Council’s Grants Sub-Committee has the delegated authority to allocate the grants.

Organisations needing further information should contact Lyne Reeves, Community Development Manager; Phone 03 520 7448 or 021 415 708. Email lyne.reeves@marlborough.govt.nz

