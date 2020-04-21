Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boosted Community Grants Fund Opens

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council’s 2020/2021 Community Grants Fund is open.

A total of $500,000 is available this year to sports, recreation, heritage, environment, arts, culture, social services and welfare organisations. New funding of $200,000 was allocated this month to top up the existing fund of $300,000, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor John Leggett says the Council is doing what it can to provide extra support to community organisations.

“Marlborough’s community organisations are the glue that binds our district together. They support an incredibly wide range of important functions, from the arts to sport and social services. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve changed the focus of the fund this year to ensure that not-for-profits can continue to maintain their staff and services.”

Funding is available to support community organisations so that they can maintain their current level of service and, for some, get a short-term boost in capacity to help them get through the COVID-19 recovery.

The fund of $500,000 is available to allocate over two funding rounds:

• Round 1: opens 20 April and closes 15 May 2020

• Round 2: dates to be confirmed.

All applications must be completed online at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-district-council-community-grants

Grants are for costs associated with overheads including:

· Administration and office costs

· Rent

· Insurance

· Rates

· Electricity

· Phone and internet costs

They can also cover:

· Wages/salaries (NB applicants will be encouraged to seek support through government assistance)

· Loss of income - not being able to fundraise, subscriptions not being paid etc.

· Predicted increase in demand relating to the COVID-19 recovery.

This will be done by providing assistance through operating grants in the following categories:

• Up to $5,000 for small organisations with a gross income of under $100,000

• Up to $10,000 for medium organisations with a gross income of under $200,000

• Up to $20,000 for large organisations with a gross income of over $200,000

The Council’s Grants Sub-Committee has the delegated authority to allocate the grants.

Organisations needing further information should contact Lyne Reeves, Community Development Manager; Phone 03 520 7448 or 021 415 708. Email lyne.reeves@marlborough.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Living With The Extension, And With Edward Hopper


In the end, it was obvious that the lockdown had to be extended. According to epidemiologist Ayesha Verrall, our tracing systems are still struggling to reach the standard whereby several clusters could be handled at once, and in the context of only a small outbreak of Cobid-19. While that’s admirable – and it marks a significant improvement to where we were only a fortnight ago - this so called “ gold standard” still falls short of the capacity we’d need to trace the community transmission at the levels evident in other countries... More>>


 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 