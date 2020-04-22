Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Some Waikato District Council Services To Resume Under Alert Level 3

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

A number of Waikato District Council services will resume when the country moves to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday 27 April.

But Council hasn’t been resting on its laurels during this time – staff have been carrying out a major role in supporting the local, regional and national Civil Defence efforts. “Like other essential services such as energy and telecommunication providers, Fire & Emergency, NZ Police, the District Health Boards, and many other government services, we have not stopped during the lockdown,” Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says.

During this time, council has continued to provide essential services that keep people safe and healthy, such as drinking water, wastewater, rubbish collection, burials, animal control, essential roading and safety repairs and flood protection.

“Many of our other activities have also been able to continue albeit remotely. For example, we’re able to process building and resource consents, deal with customer queries in our contact centre, work on our Long Term and District Plans and continue with Council meetings,” Mr Ion says.

The Government’s decision to move to Alert Level 3 next week allows many businesses to get going again, and for many people to go back to work.

Mr Ion says council services in Level 3 will look similar to what they did in Level 4, but where it is safe to do so, some site visits will resume.

For more, see here.

