Incident - Flat Bush

Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident on Jeffs Road in Flat Bush.

Shortly after 1pm, Police were notified of a man acting in a disorderly manner on Jeffs Road.

The man has made threats to the public and has subsequently barricaded himself inside an address where he has made threats to Police.

Police have been attempting to negotiate with the man who has been refusing to come out of the address.

The incident remains ongoing and Police are continuing to appeal to the man.

Armed Police are present at the scene as a precaution.

Multiple cordons are in place on Jeffs Road and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

