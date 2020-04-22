Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Epsom Homicide

Police have today arrested and charged a man with murder following the death of a 30-year-old man at a commercial premises in Epsom last month.

Police were called to ‘the Gentleman’s Club’ on the early hours of 10 March 2020 and a homicide investigation launched after the victim was located deceased.

Since that time, Police have worked tirelessly leading to the arrest today of a 60-year-old man.

He is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police can confirm that the two men were previously known to each other.

The family of the deceased have been notified of the arrest, however they are still grieving and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says he is very proud of the determination and attention to detail undertaken by the Operation Anniston Investigation team:

“The team have worked some very long days, over the past six weeks. Whilst this is a significant milestone in the investigation, there is still a lot of work ahead as the matter proceeds through the prosecution phase.

We hope today’s arrest provides the victim’s family with some degree of reassurance.”

--- Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Police

