Wellington City Council Services And Facilities At Level 3

Following Monday’s announcement by the Government, Wellington City Council can confirm the status of its services and facilities as the country moves into Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28 April.

For the Council, Alert Level 3 will look a lot like Level 4, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“As the Prime Minister has said, we do not want to lose the hard won gains, so this means most of our staff will continue to work from home, and most of our facilities must remain closed.”

But from Tuesday more businesses will be able to operate, and construction will be able to resume under Level 3 protocols. This means work on significant construction projects including the Convention Centre, Town Hall, Te Awe Library and the St James can resume, as well as the Wallace St pipeline renewal project.

Routine or planned maintenance work will resume across the city on our roads, infrastructure and parks and reserves network, along with many smaller construction projects.

“It’s been over a month since many of these maintenance and construction activities have taken place, and we encourage the public to be conscious that there will be more vehicles on the road and people out working,” says the Mayor. “We also ask people to be patient as some of our services may take longer than normal to deliver due to the requirement for us to work differently.”

“Like everyone returning to work, our teams and contractors will be following safety protocols to keep themselves and the community safe. This includes limiting contact with the public and continuing to provide services online or over the phone wherever we can.

“We all still have an essential and crucial role in getting the city and region through the Covid-19 situation. We need to look after ourselves, our whānau, and community. We need to follow the directions of our Government and follow the advice of the Ministry of Health,” he adds.

Wellington City Libraries will continue to support bubbles with their online library programmes and eResources, as the branches remain closed under Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Due dates for all items currently on loan have been extended until July, so the public is asked to please keep all items at home until the branches reopen.

“It’s been great to see everyone out and enjoying their local parks and open spaces from within their bubbles during the lockdown, and really highlights the value of our amazing open space network,” says Parks, Sport and Recreation Acting Manager, Sarah Murray

“When Level 3 kicks-in, Council’s City Parks, Sport and Recreation teams will be out and about mowing the grass, maintaining sports fields, weeding gardens, trimming trees, and tidying up our outdoor spaces, so take care and keep any eye out for them,” adds Sarah.

All essential services from Level 4 remain operational.

At Alert Level 3 the following outdoor facilities are open for casual/informal use only and people should follow the government’s guidance around recreation at Alert Level 3, specifically:

o Stay local.

o Exercise alone or in your bubble

o Stay 2 metres away from others

o Avoid touching surfaces (like handrails)

o Try to avoid touching your face

o Wash hands thoroughly when you get home

o Stick to low risk activities

Outdoor facilities open at Alert Level 3

· Makara Peak Mountain Bike Park – Alert Level 3 guidelines apply

· Sports fields and outdoor courts

· Newtown Park athletics track – (open from 7am to 4pm)

· Ian Galloway BMX track

· Hataitai Park velodrome

· Makara and Karori Cemeteries – where the gates will remain closed with pedestrian only access at entrances, and the cemetery office at Karori will remain closed to the public. The small chapel at Karori will be open for services as per Level 3 guidance

· Dog parks

Rubbish and Recycling Services

· The kerbside rubbish collection continues under Alert Level 3

· There will be No kerbside recycling collection until Alert Level 2

· The Southern Landfill, Tip Shop and Transfer Station are all closed to the public with the landfill only open to commercial account holders

Other Council services that will be resuming at Alert Level 3 (where physical distancing and hygiene protocols can be maintained)

· Parking – metered and coupon parking will resume normal service on Tuesday 12 May alongside existing Parking enforcement activities

· Graffiti removal

· Building Consents & Resource Consents

· Land Information Memorandums (LIMS)

· Noise Control – full service

· Public Health – limited services

· Council Committee meetings – will continue via Zoom meetings

Services and facilities that will continue to remain closed at Alert Level 3

· The Service Centre on Manners Street

· All Libraries and Community Centres

· Recreation centres including the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie

· Swimming pools

· Skate parks and playgrounds

· The Begonia House, Tree House and Otari Visitor Centre at Wellington Gardens

· The Carter Observatory

· Toi Pōneke Arts Centre

· Museum Wellington

· The Cable Car and associated museum

· The Wellington Zoo

· The Harbourside Market

· Zealandia

· Public toilets, other than those toilets already open during Alert Level 4

· Environmental Group Volunteer activities

All services and facilities will be updated with Alert Level 3 status on Monday 27 April at 5pm on the Wellington City Council website section dedicated to Covid-19 information.

“Keeping up the great work of staying safe, staying separate, staying local, and following good hygiene procedures is the best way of ensuring we get to Level 2 as quickly as possible.

“Kia kaha Wellington,” adds Mayor Foster.

