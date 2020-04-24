Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19: Nelson City Council Services At Alert Level Three

Friday, 24 April 2020, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

On Tuesday, 28 April, New Zealand will move to COVID-Alert Level Three after almost five weeks spent at Level Four Lockdown. This will mean a slight relaxation of the rules around movement, recreation, work and education, but does not mean life will return to normal just yet.

Nelson City Council has spent the Alert Level Four period maintaining essential services, including refuse/recycling, public transport, roading, water, wastewater, stormwater and its cemetery/crematorium. Many Council services will stay the same at Level Three but there will be some key changes.

What’s changing:

  • Many trails in the Nelson and Tasman region will reopen to mountain biking but there are still some restrictions on Ngati Koata land.
  • The Pascoe Street Transfer Station will reopen for greenwaste and refuse only. The re-use shop and the public drop-off will remain closed. Payments will be contactless and cash will not be accepted.
  • Public transport can be used for a wider range of journeys – including going to work and school. The COVID-19 timetable will continue.
  • Gates to car parks at Saxton Field, Trafalgar Park, Banford Park and Tahunanui Beach Reserve will reopen.
  • Businesses at the Marina will reopen and so will the Marina Hardstand, but customers are advised to not visit boats during Level Three. Marina boat ramp closed as boats are not allowed to be used under Alert level 3.
  • Many contractors will be able to return to work and will be working under Alert Level Three COVID-19 health and safety plans.
  • Construction projects at Saxton Creek, Isel Park/Main Road Stoke culvert, the Annesbrook Drive Watermain Renewal, Paddy’s Knob and the Tahunanui shared path to recommence.
  • Building inspections, environmental monitoring and public contact roles such as dog control will be carried out according to the Alert Level 3 requirements. These tasks will be done remotely or virtually where possible.

What’s staying the same:

  • Recycling and refuse collection will continue to operate as at Alert Level Four – this means everything is collected as usual but recycling will go to landfill as the regional recycling sorting facility is still not able to be opened.
  • Council facilities such as the Customer Service Centre, libraries and swimming pools remain closed.
  • Playgrounds, skate parks and water fountains will remain closed off.

Government directives at Alert Level Three are very similar to Level Four but include the following changes:

  • There are more acceptable reasons for leaving your home. These now include: accessing the supermarket and other services that can safely open, work and school if you have to go, low risk recreation and extended bubble arrangements.
  • Physical distancing of two metres outside home (including on public transport), or one metre in controlled environments like schools and workplaces.
  • People can expand bubbles to reconnect with close family / whānau, bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.
  • A wider range of recreation is permitted including fishing from a wharf or shore (not rocks), surfing (if you are already proficient, not if you are a learner), and a swim at your local beach.
  • Schools (years 1 to 10) and Early Childhood Education centres can safely open, but will have limited capacity. Children should learn at home if possible.
  • Businesses can open premises, but must be able to provide a ‘no-contact’ service.
  • Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed but only for wedding services, funerals and tangihanga.
  • Healthcare services use virtual, non-contact consultations where possible.

Once we have spent two weeks at Alert Level Three the government will review the situation. For the most up to date information about life at Level Three visit covid19.govt.nz.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese expressed her gratitude to Nelson for following shutdown rules so effectively.

“I want to thank everyone in Nelson for pulling together during the COVID-19 Lockdown. Your efforts so far have been outstanding, and have helped put Nelson in a strong place as we begin to carefully roll out our plans for recovery. Alert Level Three might mean we have more options for recreation, and more of our local businesses can operate, but we must continue to prioritise safety. As a City and a country we made the smart decision to act early and decisively, and benefitted. Let’s make sure we stay the course to recovery.”

