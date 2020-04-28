Starting Whistle Sounds On Lansdowne Park Sportshub

A sporting fixture of a different kind, this time a permanent one, is underway at Lansdowne Park as work on the new $4.3m sportshub begins.

The new multi-code shared space building will be located between the netball courts and the No. 1 rugby pitch. The new facility will include toilets and change rooms for netball, rugby union, touch rugby and softball, as well as office space for sports administration staff. A bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop will also be included.

Local company Robinson Construction Limited was awarded the contract and kicked the project off this morning.

Council’s Property and Community Facilities Manager Jamie Lyall says the appointment of a local construction company will assist the region's economic recovery post COVID-19, and will have positive flow on effects.

“This is a project that will be carried out by locals for locals. It will create employment throughout the entire construction supply chain. From the beginning of the project through to the end, local excavators, builders and block layers, roofers, plumbers and electricians, painters, and landscapers will all contribute,” Mr Lyall said.

Under the current conditions, Council is working closely with Robinson Construction Limited to ensure the required COVID-19 working plan is followed at all times.

It is expected the construction phase will take approximately 12 months to complete.

