Road Works Set To Resume

Road safety improvements to Hamilton streets will resume once the city moves to alert level 3 and continue over the next three to six weeks.

The improvements are part of the Hamilton City Council’s transport safety programme, which aims to create safer journeys for everyone and for all modes of transport.

These are shorter, lower-cost projects that focus on immediate options for slowing vehicle speeds, improving visibility and increasing pedestrian safety in busy areas such as near schools.

The projects often include raised safety platforms, crossing signals and pedestrian refuge islands, and they also seek to clarify road rules and markings.

City Transportation Manager Jason Harrison says the projects align with the Government’s Safer Journeys Strategy, which aims to prevent accidents and improve road safety.

“From time to time people can make mistakes while traveling on the roading network, but these mistakes shouldn’t turn into tragedies. Our focus is on considering every part of the road system with one priority in mind – people’s safety.”

The Council’s current road safety projects focus on improvements near several Hamilton schools as well as the busy areas of Victoria St and Peachgrove Rd.

The road safety works were due to begin in late March but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

All construction sites reopening will be following strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including following two-metre distancing rules and hygiene protocols.

“Our contractors are really keen to get back out working for the community and we want to support them,” Mr Harrison says.

Find out more about the projects at hamilton.govt.nz/roadsafetyimprovements.

