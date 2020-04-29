Infrastructure Projects Gear Up Under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Work is resuming on some of the Coromandel’s capital projects where our Council staff and contractors can meet the government guidelines on operating during Alert Level 3.

Construction projects across the district shut down when New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4 on 25 March, but since the country moved to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, many of our contractors can get back to work.

“This is a welcome change because it means people are back at work, earning money, and we’re getting on the path to recovery,” our Mayor Sandra Goudie says.

“Our Council and our contractors are doing everything we can to generate economic activity in the Coromandel,” Mayor Sandra says. “But we have to be careful not to undo the hard work that we’ve all done to stop COVID-19 from spreading.”

Workplaces must operate safely – maintain physical distance between workers, recording who is working together, limiting interaction between groups of workers, disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining high hygiene standards.

The business.govt.nz website has more information about what you can and can’t do under Alert Level 3 as a business.

The WorkSafe website has general and sector specific guidance that will help businesses determine how they can operate safely. As a part of this, businesses are required to complete a COVID-19 Work Safe Plan which has had staff input and is shared with staff.

“It’s not business as usual, but taking these precautions means we can get out there and start work,” Mayor Sandra says.

Projects resuming:

Coromandel Town main street roadway improvements. Expected completion mid-May.

Amodeo Bay: Captain Amodeo Road - storm damage slip remediation to resume next week.

Whangapoua: Tangiora Ave – completion of dish-channel works.

Kuaotunu: Blackjack Road – realignment of about 200 metres of road about half-way along Blackjack Rd.

Whitianga: skate park – design work nearing completion. Then the construction job will go out for tender in order for work to start in the 2020/21 financial year (begins 1 July).

Hot Water Beach: sealing of the Domain car park to resume next week.

Tairua and Pauanui: The upgrade to the drinking water treatment plants resumes, part of our Council’s project to ensure compliance with the NZ Drinking Water Standards. tcdc.govt.nz/dws

Whangamata: Sealing of Wentworth Valley Rd. Pre-winter works will resume, with finishing of the roadway and sealing expected in the spring.

Whangamata: skate park – work was approximately 90 per cent finished when Alert Level 4 began. We are looking for a suitable contractor to finish the remaining work.

Thames: Rhodes Park grandstand – maintenance work in the public changing room areas and some structural work. Expected to resume next week.

Thames: Kerb and channel cleaning.

Tapu-Coroglen Road: grading and drainage work.

De-sludging at wastewater treatment plant ponds.

NZ Transport Agency has begun work to build a rock wall to protect a coastal section of State Highway 25 near Kereta (pictured above), about 24km south of Coromandel Town.

Whitianga blood drive:

A blood drive is taking place tomorrow and Friday (30 April and 1 May) at Whitianga Town Hall, 24 Monk St. Donating and collecting blood is an essential service and will operate to Alert Level 3 standards.

Go to the NZ Blood website for details.

Businesses opening under Alert Level 3

We’ve been inviting businesses that are open and compliant with the government requirements of Alert Level 3 to get in touch with us and we’ll list your details on our website. If you would like us to help promote your business this way, please email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

One such business that contacted us is Peninsula Auto Electric & Marine on Bryce St in Whitianga. They’re set up to take orders for contactless vehicle and vessel servicing via their Facebook page, email or over the phone on 07 866 5200.

If you’re in business and have opened shop, please just make sure you’re compliant with the government requirements.

Council services under Alert Level 3

Our COVID-19 web page has a full and up-to-date list of what Council services and activities are available.

The free WiFi at our district libraries has been turned back on and is available daily from 8am to 8pm. Log-in details are posted on the libraries’ doors. The libraries themselves remain closed, as do our Council service desks, our playgrounds, boat ramps, sports facilities including skate parks and all but 23 of our public toilets (open toilets are listed at tcdc.govt.nz/publictoilets).

Contact us on 07 868 0200 or customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

Be part of the Mighty Waikato e-cook book!

Tourism Waikato is sponsoring an e-cook book which will take readers on a journey across the mighty Waikato region, from the mountains to the sea, stopping off at key locations and foodie hot spots on the way.

The e-cook book is aiming to promote key food and drink businesses in the Coromandel and to encourage people to support them and plan to visit as soon as they’re able from level 3 onwards (where possible).

If you run a food or drink business, share your favourite recipe and be featured in the book.

But get in soon, because the e-cook book is being published this Friday.

Send the following information to activation18@waikatoregion.govt.nz in order to be featured. Alternatively, you can Whatsapp images to 0221828860:

• Business story of how you came to be/mission

• Recipe/s and photo/s of your signature/popular dish

• Photos of business (this could include building, staff, owners etc)

• Your logo

• Website address

• Social media handle/s

• Location and address of establishment

• Telephone number

