Council’s Online Business Continues

Even though Council’s offices remain closed during alert Level 3 its online services are up and running as usual.

Council’s Chief Information Officer, Stacey Young, says much of what people usually come into Council for can be carried out online.

“Whether you are applying for a building or resource consent, checking a property file, searching for rates information, making an online payment or providing feedback on one of Council’s consultations, you can continue to do so remotely by visiting www.marlborough.govt.nz,” Ms Young says.

At the touch of their fingertips people can also view Council’s Smart Maps.

“These user-friendly, dynamic maps are designed to provide users with fast access to local information including the locations of all of Council’s parks and reserves, walking and cycling tracks and dog-friendly exercise areas. They’re a fantastic resource,” Ms Young says.

People can also catch up on the latest news by browsing Council’s news pages, or by reading ‘Marlborough Matters’, Council’s e-newsletter.

Council’s website, along with its Facebook page and Antenno app, gives everyone access to Council services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So what are you waiting for? Jump online today to find out more.

“We’re also taking this opportunity while so many more people are working online, to survey our customers on how they use our online services and what else they’d like to see available,” Ms Young says.

“The survey is an opportunity for you to tell us how we can increase and improve our online services to you.”

You can complete the survey by visiting: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MDCOnlineServices

