Kāpiti Chamber Partners With Council To Support Business Community

Friday, 1 May 2020, 9:48 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Kāpiti Coast District Council, to offer practical support and expertise for the local business community during the response and recovery from COVID-19.

Jacinda Thorn, Kāpiti Chamber Chair, says this new partnership will provide valuable, accessible support through a continuing series of webinars entitled ‘Coming to your Front Room’, aimed at connecting the local business community with the expert support and guidance.

We are working closely with experts to deliver free webinars as Kāpiti responds to COVID-19 - covering everything from legal responsibilities, resilience, finance, working from home and cybersecurity, insurance, HR and more. It’s a chance for businesses to meet with others online, answer any burning questions and help plan their path forward.

“Some businesses are still unable to open, while others are having to completely change the way the operate. We want to provide practical tools like this to help all Kāpiti businesses get through as best they can, and help them become more agile,“ says Jacinda Thorn.

Darryn Grant, Economic Development Manager, Kāpiti District Council, says working together in partnership is a key focus to help businesses respond to the impacts of Covid-19.

“The ability for different parts of our community to work together proactively, to ensure that businesses are kept informed about the evolving situation and to provide support to help people through this, is of shared importance to all of us. As a result, we are working with the Chamber of Commerce and other partners in new and exciting ways.

This partnership provides us with an ongoing platform as we transition into recovery and will enable us to continue to work together to support businesses and the wider community,” says Darryn Grant.

Although retail and hospitality businesses can open for delivery and contactless pre-ordered pickup, businesses that involve face-to-face contact such as; hairdressing, beauty therapy, house cleaning, entertainment venues and tourism attractions, won’t be able to offer their services until Level 2.

Information about the webinars can be found here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

