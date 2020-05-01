Research Suggest Kiwis Are Optimistic & Loving Home

As the nation enjoys its first glimpse of life beyond lockdown, market research suggests kiwis have an increased feeling of positivity about the future and a newfound appreciation of our homes and home country.

Research by customer insights agency Perceptive showed feelings of positivity increasing last week as Alert Level 3 loomed, with 72% of kiwis reporting a positive outlook, up from 69% the week prior. (Source: Perceptive)

Alongside that optimism, a separate Yabble survey found a groundswell of support for helping New Zealand get back on its feet economically. 70% of us intend to shop local as much as possible and 60% will purchase more New Zealand products. (Source: Yabble)



While almost two thirds expect to spend up to 30% less in the next six months, we’ll not be cutting back on home improvements, with 42% of us more likely to spend on DIY. (Source: Yabble)

And there is already early evidence of this. Mitre 10 has seen an unprecedented level of online demand since the country moved to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday. In response, it has launched a new Personal Shopper programme to help customers who can’t shop online or whose orders are more complex. The programme gives customers access to expert advice and the personal service they’re accustomed to receiving when shopping in a Mitre 10 store.

This focus on helping customers get the job done right is one of the reasons Mitre 10 has just been named 2nd Most Trusted Brand in the respected 2020 Readers’ Digest Trusted Brand survey, behind Whittakers (chocolate surely having an unfair advantage?!) and ahead of Resene.

Mitre 10 also took out top honours as Most Trusted Brand in the highly competitive Home Improvement Store category. Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration Jules Lloyd-Jones says the recognition illustrates the role the Mitre 10 brand plays in the lives of New Zealanders.

“We’re are delighted to see that our focus on delivering great value and exceptional service to our customers had seen us place in the top three Most Trusted Brands overall.

“Mitre 10 has been a household name in New Zealand for over 40 years. Our stores are locally owned, employ local people and make significant contributions to their local communities. Our customers choose to shop with Mitre 10 because they know we’re there for them with the right advice, value for money and the desire to help them get it done right, whatever the project.”

