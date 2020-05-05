Man Sentenced In Auckland For Historical Sexual Offending
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the sentencing today for an Auckland
man who carried out historical sexual offending against two
young boys.
Dennis Pierrepont Brimble, 63, was
sentenced to five years in prison at Auckland District court
this morning.
His sentencing today relates to seven
charges of sexual offending against two boys of which he was
found guilty following a trial in the Auckland District
Court in January 2020.
The first was against a 14 year
old boy in 1984 in West Auckland, the second was an
11-year-old boy which took place in 2001 on the North
Shore.
We would like to thank both the victims in this
matter for having the bravery and courage to come
forward.
Brimble worked as a music teacher in West
Auckland and the North Shore.
He has previously worked
and lived in Australia.
We would like to encourage
anyone who has information and wants to speak with Police
regarding these matters to please contact Detective
Constable Murray Spiers at the Waitemata Adult Sexual
Assault Team on 021 191 4207.
You can also email him
at murray.spiers@police.govt.nz
