Man Sentenced In Auckland For Historical Sexual Offending

Police acknowledge the sentencing today for an Auckland man who carried out historical sexual offending against two young boys.

Dennis Pierrepont Brimble, 63, was sentenced to five years in prison at Auckland District court this morning.

His sentencing today relates to seven charges of sexual offending against two boys of which he was found guilty following a trial in the Auckland District Court in January 2020.

The first was against a 14 year old boy in 1984 in West Auckland, the second was an 11-year-old boy which took place in 2001 on the North Shore.

We would like to thank both the victims in this matter for having the bravery and courage to come forward.

Brimble worked as a music teacher in West Auckland and the North Shore.

He has previously worked and lived in Australia.

We would like to encourage anyone who has information and wants to speak with Police regarding these matters to please contact Detective Constable Murray Spiers at the Waitemata Adult Sexual Assault Team on 021 191 4207.

You can also email him at murray.spiers@police.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

