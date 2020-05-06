Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Boating Incident, Tauranga

Western Bay of Plenty Area Manager: Investigations, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner:

Police have today charged a 44-year-old man with manslaughter following a boating incident in Tauranga last October.

The man has appeared in Tauranga District Court this morning (6 May) and has been remanded on bail to appear again on 20 May.

The charges relate to the death of Clayton Patrick Nathan-Graves, who was found deceased on a boat following an incident in the Tauranga Harbour entrance on 5 October 2019.

An investigation into the incident was undertaken by Western Bay of Plenty Police alongside Maritime New Zealand investigators.

Police and Maritime NZ would like to acknowledge the assistance received from the public following the incident, and throughout the investigation.

As the matter is now before the Courts neither Police nor Maritime New Zealand will be making any further comment at this time.

