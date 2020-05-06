Gisborne Chardonnay Affair Cancelled For 2020

The Gisborne Classic Chardonnay group has announced, with regret, that the much anticipated Chardonnay Affair which was to be celebrated in Gisborne this May is postponed until next year as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

It is the second year of the Affair, which kicks off on International Chardonnay Day. It is now rescheduled for May 27 to 30, 2021.

The three day event is for lovers of chardonnay, good company , a good time and enjoying a region with very independent spirit that reflects the place that is the beautiful East Coast of the North Island.

“The word had spread about last year’s inaugural Chardonnay Affair and we were heading for a sell out event with visitors from all over the country so we know we have a success story and will be back in 2021,” said Kirsten Searle spokesperson for the Gisborne Classic Chardonnay group.

Plans are also being considered for an interim celebration later this year, if possible– a Chardonnay Fling or Flirt.

BACKGROUND

Gisborne Classic Chardonnay is a group of artisan winemakers devoted to the renaissance of this most famous grape variety and we wanted to create a series of events that celebrated our wines and showcased our wonderful unique region.

The Gisborne winemakers produce chardonnays that have been traditionally fermented and aged in oak barrels and our region is famous for producing exceptional chardonnay”

The winemakers who created this celebration for the art of making chardonnay are Matawhero, Spade Oak, Brunton Estate, TW, Le Pont, Stonebridge, Longbush, Bondblock, Indevin Wines and Bushmere Estate.

BACKGROUND ON THE CHARDONNAY AFFAIR EXPERIENCE

The Chardonnay Express, the historic steam train which will start the chardonnay journey and introduction to the winemakers with some beautiful kai and talented Tairawhiti singer/songwriter Miss Pou.

The Long White Lunch is at the exclusive Blackhouse Lodge above Wainui Beach,with world class cuisine by The Marine Restaurant and the finest Gisborne chardonnays and guests dressed in their white best.

Chardonnay Under the Dome in one of Gisborne’s historical landmarks the Poverty Bay Club.

© Scoop Media

