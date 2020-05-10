Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Week 2020 - E Korero Ana Mātou. E Whakarongo Ana Koutou? We're Speaking. Are You Listening?

Sunday, 10 May 2020, 7:06 am
Press Release: Youth Week

Aotearoa Youth Week 2020 is being celebrated, like never before - in our bubbles and online! We invite you to celebrate with us.

Youth Week is an annual festival of events where we as a nation are able to celebrate our young people, their strengths, talents and resilience. Many of the messages we hear about our young people focus on ‘what’s not right’. 

Youth Week is our opportunity to intentionally focus on and remind ourselves what is right with our young people. Traditionally Youth Week’s primary strategy is to support young people in our communities to run creative events for other young people. 

COVID-19 has made this impossible, and Youth Week (like the rest of New Zealand, and the world) has had to adapt. 

The essence of Youth Week is constant, but this year we are choosing to focus on how young people are leading in their own whānau and communities during this pandemic. 

This can be seen on larger scales (for example community led responses), but as (if not more) importantly on small scales. We love hearing about young people setting up and helping their parents, aunties, uncles and grandparents access fun whānau based online activities.

This year’s theme, chosen by young people, of we are speaking, are you listening has also needed to adapt. 2019 was a year where young people’s voices were amplified in a very public way, especially regarding climate change. 

As a generation our young people are very aware of our responsibilities to our planet, and came together to ensure this voice was heard. During rāhui young people’s voices are being heard in a different way. They are still speaking. 

Our theme is not just about young people this year, it also contains in it a wero, or challenge for people of all ages. How are we listening to our young people, as individuals, and as a generation? How do we respond to the voice of the one, and the voice of the many? Do we want to listen? Do we want to hear? Or do we want to tell our young people why what they are saying is wrong, without allowing them to unpack what they are thinking? This year’s theme, chosen by young people, is an invitation to conversation. We encourage people of all ages to make space for this.

As we move forward during these ‘unprecedented time’ the innovative and out of the box way of thinking that many young people bring is essential for us to consider. When we look back on this season in decades and centuries to come, how will we be judged? Will we be known as a generation who chose to listen and learn, and change what was normal to something better? Youth Week is a chance for us to start on this journey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Youth Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 