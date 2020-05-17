Update: Serious Crash, SH 5, Te Pohue - Eastern
Sunday, 17 May 2020, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm two people have died following a
crash on State Highway 5, Te Pohue.
One other person
sustained serious injuries and was transported to
hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the
crash.
The road remains closed and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
