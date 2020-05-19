Fatal Police Shooting - Brixton

Please attribute to Central District Commander Superintendent Chris De Wattignar:

A man has died after being shot by Police near Brixton this afternoon.

About 3.40pm, Police received a call regarding a man in his 50s in distress who had left a Brixton property in a vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police located the stationary vehicle on Mamaku Road, off SH3, about 4.10pm.

When officers advanced on the vehicle, the occupant, who was known to Police, presented a firearm at them.

The man was then shot by Police.

First aid was immediately administered, however he died at the scene a short time later.

Police are still working at the scene and making initial enquiries into the incident.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.

Our sympathies are with the man's family at this difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them.

This was an incredibly dynamic situation for the officers involved, who are also being supported and will be stood down from duty for a period of time - as is standard in these situations.

A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants, however if people present firearms to us or other members of the public, we will respond accordingly, with the appropriate degree of force necessary to ensure staff and public safety.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.

The death will also be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

