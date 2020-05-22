Wairarapa Police Appeal To Driver
Friday, 22 May 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:
A
42-year-old local man is in a critical condition in
Wellington Hospital after he appears to have been struck by
a vehicle near Carterton early this morning.
Wairarapa
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver
involved in the incident that occurred on State Highway Two
near the intersection of Plimsoll Street.
The injured
man was discovered by a member of the public at about
2am.
We believe this incident happened between 1am and
2am today.
We are appealing to the driver of the
vehicle to come forward.
We would also like to hear
from any witnesses travelling on this stretch of road
earlier today or anyone who might have information to help
us identify what has happened.
Police will be closing
SH2 from 12.30pm today for about 45 minutes to conduct a
scene examination.
Diversions will be put in place
between Park Road and Somerset Road while this
occurs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police via 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
