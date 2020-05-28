Male Escapes Police Custody In Papakura

Inspector Alison Brand, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are searching for 21-year-old Cody Evans who has escaped custody in Papakura this morning.

Evans was due to appear in the Papakura District Court on a number of offences after being arrested earlier this morning.

These offences include unlawfully takes motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for Police.

While in Police custody, Evans was being transferred from the prisoner truck to the rear entrance of the Papakura District Court cell block when he has scaled a barbed wire fence just before 9am. Staff have attempted to stop him however he has slipped free.

He was last seen on nearby Averill Street, Papakura.

Police are actively searching for Evans and there is an increased Police presence in the area.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If Evans is sighted, people should call 111 immediately.

Evans is described as being 167cm tall, of small build.

He was wearing a ripped black puffer jacket, shorts and black ankle socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad (09) 261 1321 or you can send us a private message on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.

Police will be reviewing how this incident occurred and we also note there is an ongoing national review for the transport and custody of prisoners.

© Scoop Media

