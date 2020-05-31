Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery, Woolston In Christchurch

Canterbury Police have arrested three offenders following an aggravated robbery at a liquor store on Portman St in Woolston last night.

The alleged offenders entered the store around 9.30pm and assaulted a staff member before fleeing with alcohol and the cash register in a stolen vehicle.

Police responded immediately to the incident and managed to track the stolen vehicle to an address on Pages Road.

Three people were arrested at the address without further incident.

All three offenders are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 1 June charged with aggravated robbery.

The staff member sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The staff member has since been released from hospital and has been offered victim support.

--- Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam, Canterbury Police

