Rates Relief Approved For Kaikōura Residents And Businesses

A relief package to ease the way for hard-hit Kaikōura ratepayers as a result of the COVID-19 crisis has been approved by Kaikōura District Council.

BY APPLICATION

All rate payers (both residential and commercial) that have been affected by the pandemic may apply to have until 30 June 2021 to pay all rates from 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 without incurring any further penalties. To be eligible for this rates relief package, ratepayers must provide evidence that they have lost their job, or in the case of a business a 30% reduction in revenue and received a COVID-19 Government Support Package or qualified for a mortgage ‘holiday’ from their bank.

Applications must be received by 31 August 2020 and all successful applicants will be required to enter an agreed payment plan. Further information and the application form is available on the website www.kaikoura.govt.nz/our-services/rates/ or email rates@kaikoura.govt.nz or visit the Council offices for a paper copy.

ALL RATE PAYERS

The due date for instalment 4 has been extended by one month to 20 July 2020 and the penalty rate that applies to unpaid rates has been reduced from 10% to 5%. This penalty rate will stay in place until 20 July 2021.

Mayor Craig Mackle said that “We know that ratepayers in Kaikōura have been hard hit by the earthquakes and now COVID-19. It is hoped that this provides some relief to our community in a difficult time.”

Mayoral Earthquake Relief Fund to help with COVID-19 Hardship

Council have also approved a decision to widen the criteria of The Mayoral Earthquake Relief Fund to allow funding assistance for ratepayers affected by COVID-19 and suffering hardship. The fund was originally established to assist Kaikōura residents most affected by the November 2016 earthquakes. Since the Fund was set up, over $170,000 has been paid out in emergency grants to individuals and households.

Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Kaikōura economy, Council is inviting any ratepayer experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 to apply for funds to help pay their rates bill. Applications made be made online at www.kaikoura.govt.nz/our-services/community/community-grants/ or pick up a form at the Council offices. Applications are due on the 25th of each month.

Mackle explained that “It is essential that we keep providing safe drinking water, the wastewater system keeps operating, roads and bridges are maintained, burials and cremations can take place, we have civil defence services on hand, and rubbish can be disposed of safely. This rates relief package will enable us to keep delivering these essential services while helping our rate payers to pay their bills and manage business cashflow”

Ratepayers are also being encouraged to increase the frequency of rates payments, so the amounts are smaller and easier to manage and set up direct debit arrangements if these aren’t already in place.

