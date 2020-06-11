Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington To Have 30km/h Speed Limit In The Central City By End Of July

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Let's Get Wellington Moving

Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee today gave final approval to changing most central city speed limits from 50km/h to 30km/h (main roads will remain at 50km/h). The central city safer speeds project is part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) programme.

Lowering the speed limit to 30km/h in the central city is one of the early changes under the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, which aims to move more people with fewer vehicles. Consultation on the final proposal showed 64 percent support from the public. The change will take effect from the end of July.

Councillor Jenny Condie, the Council’s Associate Transport Portfolio lead said Lower speeds are a key feature of central cities around the world as they help make the streets more people-friendly and support the vitality of street-facing businesses.

“Lowering the speed in Wellington’s CBD is a good first step in encouraging more people to walk and cycle in the central city while we work on long term plans to make these modes even more attractive.”

Mayor Andy Foster said: “Council has been wanting to reduce central city speeds for several years. Lower safer speeds will help improve amenity for street-level cafes, restaurants, outdoor public spaces and parks, and will make our central city feel safer and more attractive for people visiting, shopping, cycling or for recreation, in short a better place to spend time.”

The final decision by Wellington City Councillors was welcomed by Let’s Get Wellington Moving partners.

Roger Blakeley, chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport committee says this is a commitment to people’s safety in the city and a much-needed step towards shifting travel behaviour.

“We need to do everything we can to make our roads and streets safer and this is a very sensible step. Safer roads and streets will also give people confidence and encourage them to hop on buses, walk and take their bikes to get where they need to go.”

“We need to have a vision for our city and our region that encompasses the full range of travel modes. This is a very positive sign that we are heading in the right direction,” adds Cr Blakeley.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Robyn Elston says while work is underway on investigating the larger projects in the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, we need to make a start now on moving more people with fewer vehicles.

“Let’s Get Wellington Moving brings together transport improvements and urban development to create the kind of city people want to live and work in. We want to create a sustainable transport system that better manages urban growth and reduces harm to people and the environment.

“We also need to acknowledge the important role the road network plays in moving people and goods to and through the city. Retaining a 50km/h speed limit on the main roads gives a strong direction on where the through traffic should go,” Ms Elston said.

The consultation was open from 24 February until 31 March and the team received 1712 submissions from individuals and organisations. Over half of the respondents strongly supported the proposal with a further 12 percent supporting the proposal. Submitters saw the proposal as favourable to people walking and riding bikes, for people with mobility issues and for people who live and work in the area.

LGWM’s vision is for Wellington to be a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Let's Get Wellington Moving on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allowing The Police To Use “Sponge” Bullets

Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

    Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Māori Party: Calls For Inquiry Into Colonial Monuments, Statues And Names

    Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling on the Government to establish an inquiry that is focused on identifying and getting rid of racist monuments, statues and names from our colonial era. The call for an ... More>>

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:

    Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

    There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     