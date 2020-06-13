UPDATE: Serious Crash, Hawera
Saturday, 13 June 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 20-year-old man is now in a serious but stable
condition after running into the path of a Police vehicle in
Taranaki overnight.
The incident occurred on Glover
Road in Hawera about 12.20am.
After initial medical
treatment by both Police and ambulance staff at the scene,
the man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.
The
Serious Crash Unit attended and completed a scene
examination overnight.
The officers involved were
uninjured, however the patrol car sustained moderate
damage.
Police continue to speak to a number of
witnesses and urge anyone who may have seen the man in the
Glover Road area prior to the crash to call
105.
Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay
says the circumstances of the incident are subject to
investigation, however the officers involved were not
undertaking urgent duty driving at the
time.
