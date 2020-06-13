UPDATE: Serious Crash, Hawera

A 20-year-old man is now in a serious but stable condition after running into the path of a Police vehicle in Taranaki overnight.

The incident occurred on Glover Road in Hawera about 12.20am.

After initial medical treatment by both Police and ambulance staff at the scene, the man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and completed a scene examination overnight.

The officers involved were uninjured, however the patrol car sustained moderate damage.

Police continue to speak to a number of witnesses and urge anyone who may have seen the man in the Glover Road area prior to the crash to call 105.

Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay says the circumstances of the incident are subject to investigation, however the officers involved were not undertaking urgent duty driving at the time.

