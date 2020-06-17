Hurunui District Council CEO Announced

The Hurunui District Council has made its decision following the Chief Executive Officer recruitment process.

Mayor Marie Black made the announcement, wrapping up the Mayor and Councillor lead recruitment.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce Hamish Dobbie as Chief Executive Officer to the Hurunui District,” she said.

“The appointment for this role has been determined through an intense and robust process, and we are delighted to offer Hamish the role for a further term.”

“Hamish brings a strong sense of community along with business acumen and innovate thinking to support and drive our community now and into the future.”

“Councillors sought leadership qualities that are proven in planning and implementation and a person who will demonstrate commitment to the district, the Council and its people. Hamish brings the experience and skill set that will continue to enhance this commitment to the team culture and community, and continue to further develop internal and external relationships to enrich the wellbeing of our district.”

“I congratulate Hamish and look forward to building on the excellent work of the past and developing the Hurunui district in growth and partnership.”

