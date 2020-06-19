Mayor Campbell Barry Appoints Independent Chairperson To Council’s Audit & Risk Subcommittee

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has announced the appointment of Suzanne Tindal as the independent chairperson of Hutt City Council’s Audit and Risk subcommittee.

"We are very fortunate to have Suzanne joining our governance team - with the skills and experience required to hit the ground running in this role. Suzanne is a former Group Chief Financial Officer of Auckland Council, and also has extensive experience across the private and public services sector," Campbell Barry says

Suzanne Tindal says she is looking forward to taking up the role and supporting the work of Council.

"I’m looking forward to joining Council’s governance team and supporting a strong, independent and well-functioning Audit and Risk subcommittee. In my experience, the value of these committees cannot be understated and I am confident that my experience and knowledge of the legislation local government must operate within, together with the issues that they face, will support Council."

The Audit and Risk subcommittee plays an important assurance role across the Council Group in respect of the financial management practices, risk management, internal controls and governance frameworks.

The Auditor General strongly recommends the appointment of independent members and an independent chair. This is to ensure there is a strong and independent voice to provide financial assurance across strategic objectives.

Mayor Barry says Suzanne Tindal’s appointment is a reflection of the Council’s commitment to best practice governance.

"When I became Mayor, I decided to refresh Hutt City Council’s committee structure to ensure strong governance and oversight. The decision to appoint an independent chair to the Audit and Risk subcommittee is an important part of this, and will introduce a greater level of rigour to our overall governance,"

Mark Butcher Chief Executive of the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency ("LGFA") welcomed the appointment.

"As the largest lender to Hutt City Council and the wider local government sector LGFA welcomes the appointment of Suzanne Tindal as independent chairperson. LGFA views the appointment of independent chairs to Audit and Risk subcommittees as public sector finance best practice. Sue has had extensive financial sector, governance and local government experience that will add value to the Council and the community."

Council and subcommittee meeting times and agendas are published on the Hutt City Council website. Members of the public can attend meetings or join the livestreams which can be viewed on the Hutt City Council Facebook page.

Biography

Suzanne Tindal is an experienced banker, Chief Financial Officer and Independent Director, with extensive knowledge of domestic and international markets. Suzanne is the Deputy Chair and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Te Waihanga; a Director and member of the Audit & Risk Committee of Quotable Value Limited; a former member of the Advisory Board of the Graduate School of Business at Auckland University and until recently, an Independent Director of NZX listed Mainfreight Limited. She was formerly the Group Chief Financial Officer of Auckland Council, a Director of Consultancy at PwC, the Chief Operating Officer of Westpac in Asia and an Executive Director of a number of companies and interests within the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Suzanne has proven experience in central and local government, financial services, information and communications technology, energy, transport and logistics encompassing both regulated and non-regulated environments. She is a Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountants of Australia (FCPA); a Member of the Australian Institute of Directors and a Chartered Member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

