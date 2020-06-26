Arrest Made Following Investigation Into Favona Incident

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a man following an incident yesterday where a child was allegedly grabbed on their way to school in Favona.

As a result of enquiries made over the past 24 hours, Police have today charged a 21-year-old man with assault.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan says Police acknowledge this incident caused some concern in the community and we want to thank the public for their assistance.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and we want to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.”

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

