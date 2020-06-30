Police Statement Following IPCA Report
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the findings of the IPCA in relation
to a man who was injured in Police custody and subsequently
died in October 2017.
“We take our responsibility in
regard to the management and care of people in our custody
seriously, and an outcome where someone is injured in our
custody and later dies is tragic,” says Bay of Plenty
District Commander Andy McGregor.
"The issues raised
in the report in regard to the failure to follow processes
have been raised with the staff involved and the need to
adhere to the policies in place has been
reinforced.
"We have met with the man’s family and
we continue to support them.
“We are committed to
offering the highest level of service to people in our
custody.
Work on a national review looking at the
safety of prisoners in police custody is ongoing and the
IPCA findings will feed into this work,” says
Superintendent
McGregor.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>