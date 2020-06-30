Police Statement Following IPCA Report

Police acknowledge the findings of the IPCA in relation to a man who was injured in Police custody and subsequently died in October 2017.

“We take our responsibility in regard to the management and care of people in our custody seriously, and an outcome where someone is injured in our custody and later dies is tragic,” says Bay of Plenty District Commander Andy McGregor.

"The issues raised in the report in regard to the failure to follow processes have been raised with the staff involved and the need to adhere to the policies in place has been reinforced.

"We have met with the man’s family and we continue to support them.

“We are committed to offering the highest level of service to people in our custody.

Work on a national review looking at the safety of prisoners in police custody is ongoing and the IPCA findings will feed into this work,” says Superintendent McGregor.

© Scoop Media

