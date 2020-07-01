Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

81% Of Kiwis Still Not Seen Enough Of New Zealand

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Torpedo7

Franz Josef Glacier | Photo: Alys Barr
  • 81% of Kiwis don’t feel they have seen enough of New Zealand
  • 86% agree that Kiwis are great international travellers but haven’t seen enough of NZ
  • 77% of people believe Milford Sound is a ‘Wonder of New Zealand’ yet 35% have never seen it

Kiwis might make great international travellers but with domestic tourism now the norm, new research has revealed that the vast majority of us have a lot more of New Zealand to explore.

The independent study asked more than 800 kiwis whether they felt they had seen enough of New Zealand, a huge 81% said no.

Roys Peak, Wanaka | Photo: Alys Barr

Conducted by outdoor adventure brand Torpedo7, the research also revealed that 86% of Kiwis agree that we make better international travellers than domestic, a number which rises to 95% for those aged 56 and above.

The research was conducted as part of the outdoor brand’s search for the 7 Wonders of New Zealand, launched to encourage people to get out and explore to discover their own ‘Wonder of New Zealand’.

Simon West, CEO of Torpedo7, wants more Kiwis to visit their own backyard to discover what brings nearly 4 million international visitors to New Zealand each year while providing a boost to those regional economies impacted by the lack of foreign tourists.

“Milford Sound, Abel Tasman National Park, Mount Cook, Mount Ruapehu, Tongariro National Park, these are all considered as some of the best places to visit in the world, yet we know from the research there are still plenty of Kiwis that are yet to visit these incredible locations,” says West.

The research revealed that 1 in 3 people (35%) are yet to visit Milford Sound, a number which rises to 1 in 2 (47%) among 18-25 year-olds, yet despite the number of people who have never seen it 77% consider it a Wonder of New Zealand.

Results were similar for the Abel Tasman National Park. Thirty four percent of people had never seen it yet more than half, 54% consider it a wonder.

“This year is unlike any other. With our borders as good as closed, thousands of Kiwis will be holidaying at home,” says West.

“For those who had trips and holidays planned, particularly those who were looking forward to the traditional Kiwi OE, this is unfortunate but also presents all of us with an opportunity to explore our own backyard and better appreciate what we have on our doorstep.”

“And this is why we launched the campaign, despite our international reputation and appeal, nowhere in New Zealand features on any ‘Wonders of the World’ list, ancient or modern. So we decided to change that and challenge Kiwis to come up with our own.”

Torpedo7 is currently asking its fans on Facebook to help it develop an ultimate 7 Wonders of New Zealand list and will be releasing its final seven shortly.

“Exploration and adventure is in the DNA of Torpedo7, we believe that New Zealand is the most epic outdoor playground in the world but enjoying it is only possible thanks to the hard work for all those involved in travel, tourism and supporting industries.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Torpedo7 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     