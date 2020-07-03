Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fish Release For July School Holidays In Christchurch

Friday, 3 July 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Are you looking for an outdoor activity for your kids these school holidays? Why not try fishing?

North Canterbury Fish & Game has released around 200 xcatchable sized salmon into the Groynes children’s fishing lakes.

The salmon have been kindly donated by Mount Cook Alpine Salmon and The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust.

To celebrate this generous donation of fish from these two organisations, Fish & Game are donating some prizes.

Four fish will be tagged with their own unique numbers, this will be located by the dorsal fin and will be easy to see and can easily be pulled off.

Young anglers can bring the tag into North Canterbury Fish & Game at 595 Johns Road, Harewood to claim their prize.

The Groynes fishing lakes are located in western part of the Groynes Reserve next to Clearwater golf course, these lakes are for junior anglers only.

We remind parents that since there are never any guarantees with fishing, it’s a good idea to bring a few treats to make sure the kids have a good day out regardless.

They are small ponds that are easy to move around, making them ideal for beginner anglers.

Salmon are aggressive feeders and will readily take bait or artificial spinners and they like anything silver in colour, only small light lures are needed as the ponds are not very large.

A popular method is to use shrimp suspended a metre below a plastic bubble, this set up is easiest for the very young anglers.

The bubble and shrimp can be cast (with some help from mum or dad) out into the pond and left for the fish to find.

Spinners such as Veltecs or Tobys work equally well for kids who can cast and retrieve the lures without getting snagged.

Evenings and mornings are the best time to fish although being winter the fish could take at anytime during the day as the ponds stay nice and cool and the sun is not too bright.

The bag limit is two fish per angler, salmon make excellent eating either smoked or simply cut into fillets and fried in some butter.

The Groynes is an important stepping stone for young kids to try fishing with a reasonable chance of success, especially after a fresh release of salmon.

Young anglers can then go on to enjoy the other fishing resources on offer in the North Canterbury region.

Lake Lyndon is an ideal choice for a family day trip, it is only an hour drive from Christchurch on State Highway 73 to Arthurs Pass.

Abundant with small to medium size rainbow trout, and with a two fish bag limit, Lake Lyndon can easily be negotiated by foot and fishing or trolling from boats is also allowed.

There are also plenty of other opportunities in the region, as the North Canterbury Fish & Game Council approved a winter fishing season on many of our lakes and rivers.

The extensive list can be found here https://fishandgame.org.nz/northcanterbury/news/canterbury-anglers-get-covid-19-bonus/.

These areas offer a wide variety of opportunities to explore and fish our outdoors, ranging from high country lakes, large and small foothills to coast rivers and a couple of options close to Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Clark Exit, Convention Centres, And The Killing Of Hachalu Hundessa


Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>
 

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Announces Caucus Reshuffle

Today I am confirming a minor shadow cabinet reshuffle due to the retirement of Paula Bennett. Dr Shane Reti will be ranked number 13 and will take on Associate Drug Reform. Shane has demonstrated a huge intellect and capacity for work, supporting ... More>>

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:


Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 