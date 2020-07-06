Hawkes Bay Awards Of Excellence Winners Announced

Top volunteers, athletes and Surf Lifeguards have been honoured at Surf Life Saving NZ’s Hawkes Bay Awards of Excellence.

The Awards of Excellence recognise volunteers who have gone above and beyond, who have dedicated many hours to their club, and have excelled in lifesaving sport.

Central Region manager Charlie Cordwell says the awards recognise the important contribution so many lifeguards make towards keeping our beaches safe.

“It is wonderful that we can recognise some of those who have made a particular contribution but it’s just as important to remember that supporting them are clubs full of volunteers who give up their time to keep the public safe.”

Kail McKenzie is the region’s Lifeguard of the Year. Kail is just in his third year of lifeguarding and has completed in excess of 100 hours of voluntary patrol for each of those years. He was involved in two rescues this season, one while on duty and the other while out surfing. Both had positive outcomes.

Tony Pattison is Volunteer of the Year and in his four years as chairman at Waimarama he’s provided exceptional governance and leadership. His commitment and drive is second to none, with a clear passion for Waimarama. He is also a member of the Hawkes Bay Sports Committee and a member of the local Chairs committee and is a driving force in gaining sponsorship across the Region for the benefit of the four clubs.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe. The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

