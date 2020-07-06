Celebrating 20 Years Of The Kāpiti Arts Trail

After some COVID-19 uncertainty Kāpiti Coast District Council is delighted to confirm the 2020 Kāpiti Arts Trail will take place as originally planned on 7-8 and 14-15 November, in what will be its twentieth year.

The event is much-loved by both the Kāpiti community and visitors and provides a wonderful opportunity for artists to welcome visitors into their studios, or to showcase their work at a gallery or hub for the duration of the Trail.

Kāpiti Coast District deputy mayor and arts portfolio holder Janet Holborow says the Arts Trail is an important feature of the Kāpiti events calendar, and in 2020 will be particularly special.

“Not only is this event celebrating the significant 20-year milestone, it will also be coming at an important time for our diverse local artists and our cultural recovery,” Ms Holborow says.

“The past few months have been challenging for many in community and artists have been among those particularly affected. I urge everyone to put the event in their diaries and hit the Trail to show their support and see and meet artists in their work and studio spaces.”

Waikanae Beach jeweller, painter and Arts Trail veteran Diane Connal will be opening her studio doors again this year and says this will be the perfect opportunity to buy and support local, and get a close up look at the creative process.

“It’s a totally different environment,” Ms Connal says of the post-COVID-19 landscape.

“The Arts Trail has always been a big promotional and sales event, and this year there are not going to be too many other events like it. So a focus on buy local will be big for artists.

“Seeing artists in their studios is also a great way to see what they do, and we are very lucky here with a great range of artists. I’ve got all my tools and machinery there so people can see how I work.”

Applications for artists, galleries, art societies/club or guilds, and hub managers for the 2020 Kāpiti Arts Trail are open until 5pm 12 July.

See https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/arts-trail for important information and to apply.

