Sharemilker Who Bashed Cows With A Pipe Given A Slap On The Wrist
Monday, 6 July 2020, 6:40 pm
Press Release: SAFE
Northland sharemilker Mike Luke who was filmed repeatedly
and violently bashing his cows was sentenced in the
Whangārei District Court today and fined $3,130. The
footage was taken by Farmwatch after complaints from farm
workers were ignored by the Ministry for Primary Industries
(MPI).
SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says she’s angry such
an appalling example of animal abuse received such a lenient
punishment.
"This man repeatedly beat the animals
under his care and has walked away with one of the lightest
sentences that we’ve seen in a while. It’s a shocking
outcome."
The evidence gathered by Farmwatch, which
promoted the MPI to prosecute, was deemed inadmissible by
the judge.
"If MPI had done their job properly, it
wouldn’t be left to volunteers to gather evidence of
animal abuse," says Ashton. "Unless MPI is stripped of their
animal welfare responsibilities, animals will continue to be
abused and fall through the cracks of the
system."
Ashton wants the Minister of Agriculture
Damien O’Connor to support the establishment of a Crown
entity with the sole responsibility of ensuring New
Zealand’s animal welfare laws are adhered
to.
