Public Appeal Following Fatal Collision
Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Senior Constable Timothy Rowe:
Police are hoping
the public can help piece together events leading up to a
recent fatal crash near Taradale.
One person died
following the single-vehicle collision on Springfield Road
near the Redclyffe Transfer Station on Sunday 5
July.
We were alerted to the collision by a member of
the public who came across it at about 11.50pm however we do
not know when the crash occurred.
We would like to
talk to anyone who travelled along Springfield Road on
Sunday evening, or who may have seen a silver-coloured
Nissan Bluebird in the area.
This information will
help us piece together a timeline of events.
Anyone
who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
file number
200706/7945.
