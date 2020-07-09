Mata Road Reopens To All Vehicles
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 6:58 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Mata Road will reopen to all vehicles from 6am tomorrow
(Thursday 9 July).
The road has been closed to heavy
vehicles at the 6.5km mark where a major slip occurred
during the recent heavy rainfall.
Council would like
to acknowledge the incredible effort by Kuru Contracting,
Downer NZ and all other contractors who played a part in the
completing the repair ahead of schedule.
Up-to-date
local road conditions and closures are on the Council
website – http://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information
