Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback open on Local Area and District-Wide Blueprint unti

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Make your voice heard: feedback open on Local Area and District-Wide Blueprint until 17 July

SHARE

TWEET

Now’s the time to make sure Waikato District Council hears your voice and what’s most important to your community.

Feedback is open until 17 July as part of the latest round of Blueprint consultation.

The Blueprint captures your aspirations for your community’s future and after COVID-19 turned our world upside down, we need to know if your community’s priorities have changed since the Blueprint was adopted a year ago.

What’s the Blueprint? It’s a snapshot of what you told us were your dreams, ambitions and goals for your own community. If you support something your community identified as important in the first round, let us know. If you’d like to be involved in making it happen in your community, let us know that too! It might go in the Long Term Plan (LTP), it might be something your community can work with us, or work on; now’s your opportunity to tell us.

We’re gearing up to prepare our next LTP, which secures the budget for work and projects completed by Council for the next 10 years. The Blueprint will play an important part of what gets into the LTP and what doesn’t.

Waikato District Council Deputy Mayor Aksel Bech says visiting each community featured in the Blueprint always highlights how passionate people are about where they live.

“Visiting you in your community really brings it home that we live in a fantastic place. We have so many great people here that are always willing to come out and tell us what matters most to them. As we get ready to prepare our next Long Term Plan for 2021-31, it’s really important that we know what means the most to you. I urge you all to have a look at the documents and make your voice heard. The Blueprint is one of our most trusted documents because it is your voice – this is your opportunity to tell us what you want.

“Perhaps walking and cycling tracks are more important than ever or maybe a community project that highlights a town’s identity should happen straight away, rather than be further down the priority list.

“Basically, we want you to confirm, or suggest a change on each initiative’s priority ranking. Is it still your top priority, or is something else more important? We also want to hear who you think should be leading each of the initiatives. We’ve made a suggestion, but have we got it right?” Deputy Mayor Bech says.

District-wide initiatives have also been created that impact the district as a whole. These also have priority rankings and suggestions on who should lead each initiative.

Feedback for both the Local Area and District-Wide Blueprint is open until 5pm Friday 17 July and can be made here.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:




Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:


Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 